Harrisburg, Pa.— A newly-released report showed 58 children died from abuse last year, including 18 who died from violent deaths.

In releasing its annual Child Protective Services Report this week, the state Department of Human Services also showed that 52% (30) of those 58 deaths were caused through "lack of supervision." Another 18 deaths, or 31%, were caused by "violent acts." The remaining children's deaths were caused by asphyxiation, failure to provide medical attention, "co-sleeping with aggravated circumstances," ingestion, poisoning, unsecured guns, and malnutrition.

The state Department of Human Services wants to remind all Pennsylvanians to report potential child abuse or neglect to ChildLine.

The 24/7 hotline available to anyone concerned for the safety or well-being of a child can be reached by calling 1-800-932-0313.

The report reveals a decline in child abuse deaths from 73 in 2020 to 58 in 2021. There was an increase in “near fatalities” from abuse. In 2020, there were 115 near fatalities, and last year that number increased to 136.

The report also showed 2,098 cases of suspected repeat abuse occurred last year with 325 of those cases being substantiated.

In Central Pennsylvania, Lycoming County had 124 cases of substantiated abuse and 510 suspected cases.

The report also showed that 2021 saw 1,588 cases of suspected abuse taking place in "childcare settings." 742 of these cases were then referred to law enforcement for possible criminal investigation.

Everyone can play a role in protecting children from abuse, according to the DHS.

DHS says to be on the lookout for signs of potential abuse or neglect, such as numerous and/or unexplained injuries or bruises; chronic, pronounced anxiety and expressed feelings of inadequacy; flinching or an avoidance to being touched; poor impulse control; demonstrating abusive behavior or talk; cruelty to animals or others; or fear of parent or caregiver, among others.

Learn more about the signs of child abuse, visit keepkidssafe.pa.gov. To report suspected child abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.