Montoursville, Pa. —A man broke away from police moments after they located narcotics inside his pants pocket and ran across the street.

Police located Tyrea O. Golden, 30, of Wilkes Barre on May 24 behind a sub shot located near the 2000 block of N. Montour Street in Montoursville. Officers said he was then taken into custody and charged with numerous misdemeanors and traffic offenses during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman.

A search of Golden’s vehicle yielded 55 bundles of heroin and 3.56 ounces of methamphetamine along with packaging materials and firearms. The weapon was located inside a center console along with a spare clip. Authorities said it was loaded, but no bullets were chambered.

A second firearm was located with a bullet chambered and ready to fire. Authorities said once the weapons were located, they applied for a second search warrant for the vehicle.

After officers observed Golden’s vehicle cross the centerline several times as he traveled on Broad Street, they initiated a traffic stop near the Turkey Hill.

Golden allegedly attempted to turn into the parking lot after driving by the entrance of the business. This caused Golden to make a sharp left turn that prompted officers to attempt a traffic stop.

In plain view on the backseat of the vehicle, officers said they observed 200 glassine bags. Golden denied officers’ requests to search the vehicle, which prompted authorities to request a K-9 unit and search warrant.

Golden allegedly admitted to officers he was a heroin user as they searched the vehicle. He also told authorities there was a small amount of heroin inside the car, police said.

Golden was initially charged with two misdemeanors and given $35,000 monetary bail. Those charges were expanded with three felonies that included possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. His bail was also denied.

A public court summary shows Golden is scheduled to face Judge Gary Whiteman on June 6 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

