Bellefonte, Pa. — A 12-year-old "probably was not lying about the incident and he was drunk," police wrote in an affidavit regarding a 52-year-old man accused of touching the juvenile.

Dennis Lee Ring, of Bellefonte, said, "I guarantee you I did it if I was drunk," to police when he was questioned about touching the minor in December of 2022 and again in March of this year, Trooper Ryan Monoski of PSP Rockview wrote. Ring is accused of touching the victim’s breasts, butt, and genitals, Monoski added.

The alleged incidents were reported to the Children's Advocacy Center of Centre County during an interview with the minor on April 12.

When Ring was questioned later about the accusations, he told police he could not recall the events, but denied putting his hands in her pants. Persistent questioning revealed he "somewhat" remembered touching her.

Ring was freed on $100,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary hearing with Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court records. He is being charged with three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and aggravated indecent assault. Both are felonies.

Ring's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.

Docket sheet

