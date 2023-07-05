During the month of May 2023, the Office of the State Inspector General charged 52 individuals with public assistance fraud.

The charges were brought forth due to allegations that these individuals misrepresented themselves and unlawfully obtained taxpayer-funded public benefits.

“It is imperative that we fulfill our duty to the citizens of Pennsylvania by ensuring the proper allocation of public benefits,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We are fortunate to partner with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to uphold the integrity of these programs and preserve the public's confidence in assistance programs.”

The total amount of restitution owed to the Commonwealth in these cases is $347,497. If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000 for committing public assistance fraud.

