South Williamsport, Pa. — PennDOT is encouraging motorists who are traveling to or around the Little League World Series to plan their trips using the route information available through 511PA, either through the website or the app.

PennDOT has set up a dedicated Little League travel page.

The LLWS page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions along the primary travel routes to the World Series. Travel times and alerts are provided in real-time for Route 15 south to Route 220 to Market Street (from north); Route 15 north (from south); Interstate 80 east to Route 220 north to Market Street (from west); and I-80 west to Route 15 north (from east).

“511PA is a valuable tool to empower the public and minimize congestion,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage drivers to check 511PA before they leave so they can be aware of traffic conditions and adjust plans if necessary.”

In addition to average travel times and alternate route information, users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map.

Real-time travel information is also available on dynamic message signs and audio messages on highway advisory radio systems.

