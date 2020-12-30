Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) announced that 33 restaurants across the state were ordered to close last week for defying the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Inspectors closed an additional 33 restaurants by order after confirming that each was open for dine-in service and refused to comply with the order while the inspector was present. Last week, 40 restaurants were ordered to close for defying the orders.

Area Restaurants ordered to close for defying COVID-19 order:

Columbia County

The White Horse at 1200 4th Ave., Berwick

RC's Bar & Grill at 410 Daisy St., Clearfield

Centre County

Hot Dog House at 745 Willowbank St., Bellefonte

Lycoming County

Waltz Creamery and Farm House Cafe at 324 Main St., Salladasburg

Snyder County

Middleburg Auction Salebarn Restaurant at 6592 U.S. Highway 522, Middleburg

The limited-time mitigation order, issued by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, includes:

All in-person indoor dining at businesses in the retail food services industry, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, social clubs, and private catered events is prohibited.

Outdoor dining, take-out food service, and take-out alcohol sales are permitted and may continue, subject to any limitations or restrictions imposed by Pennsylvania law, or this or any other order issued by the Secretary of Health or by the governor.

From Dec. 21 through Dec. 27, the department’s Bureau of Food Safety performed 381 inspections, 54 of which were complaint-driven. Of those, 50 were COVID-19 specific complaints. The department received 42 food facility COVID-19 related complaints and 20 of those COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.

These numbers include actions taken during routine food safety inspections and inspections prompted by consumer complaints.

In addition, on Dec. 23, the Department of Health (DOH) petitioned the Commonwealth Court through the Attorney General’s office seeking an injunction against 22 restaurants which continued to offer dine-in services after receiving the Bureau’s closure order.

The DOH's petition asks the court to: 1) issue a preliminary injunction immediately enjoining these restaurants from permitting indoor dining; and 2) award the commonwealth compensatory damages for costs of enforcing the temporary order, punitive damages for willful and wanton violation of the order, and other damages the court deems appropriate.

Businesses who violate the orders receive a closure order if they are confirmed to be operating in violation of the temporary order and unwilling to cease dine-in service while the inspector is present.

If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following closure order, the restaurant is then referred to the Department of Health (DOH) for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the temporary order.

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 restaurant enforcement actions can be found on the Department of Agriculture’s website. The data will be updated weekly with data from the previous week.