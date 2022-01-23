Galeton -- The Galeton Borough Authority was recently awarded a low-interest loan of $353,908 to better ensure clean water for its customers. The loan is a result of a consent order and agreement between the borough authority and the Department of Environmental Protection to automate treated water quality monitoring.

“This is an important investment in the public health of the Galeton community,” Rep. Clint Owlett commented. “The improvements being made with the help of this low-interest loan will help better monitor water quality and prevent the delivery of improperly treated water to system users.”

With the automatic system, if improperly-treated water is detected, alarms will go off and treatment facilities will automatically shut down to prevent sending tainted water to homes.

The system serves 462 households located primarily in Galeton Borough, as well as a few in two adjacent townships. Residential water bill rates are not expected to increase as a result of the project.

The money was awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), whose mission includes funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects throughout the Commonwealth that contribute to improving the environment and public health, as well as provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs.