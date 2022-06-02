Williamsport, Pa. — Police said they didn’t believe a man as he tried to convince them the pills, fentanyl, and cocaine discovered were for his personal use.

Narcotics agents entered the property near the 600 block of Spruce in Williamsport before making the discovery. According to detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office, Charles Edward Johnson, 60, of Williamsport, allegedly told authorities there weres “personal use narcotics” in a back room as they entered the residence.

Authorities said they removed a staggering number of narcotics that included 46 grams of fentanyl, 540 Propoxyphen pills, 11 Alprazolam pills, eight Oxycodone pills, and 24.89 grams of cocaine.

According to the affidavit, the fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $17,330, was separated into four “distribution” bags. The cocaine officers estimated to have a value of $4,148 was divided into two distribution bags.

Johnson allegedly told authorities the narcotics were for personal use only. The Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Propoxyphen were all packaged outside of properly marked containers and no prescription documentation was discovered for Johnson, police said.

Johnson was charged with five counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Court records show he was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.