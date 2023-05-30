Trout Run, Pa. — A Trout Run man was the victim of a fatal accident on May 30.

The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a house on the 9000 block of Route 14 Highway in Trout Run regarding the death of Joseph Sechrist, 43, who was pronounced dead at his residence at 6:01 a.m.

Sechrist was woodworking utilizing a wood burning technique that involves electrical current known as fractal wood burning, according to the coroner's office.

Sechrist, who authorities said was last known to be well the evening prior, was found this morning by a relative after suffering an accidental death due to electrocution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.