Trout Run, Pa. — A Trout Run man was the victim of a fatal accident on May 30.

The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office was called to a house on the 9000 block of Route 14 Highway in Trout Run regarding the death of Joseph Sechrist, 43, who was pronounced dead at his residence at 6:01 a.m.

Sechrist was woodworking utilizing a wood burning technique that involves electrical current known as fractal wood burning, according to the coroner's office.

Sechrist, who authorities said was last known to be well the evening prior, was found this morning by a relative after suffering an accidental death due to electrocution.

