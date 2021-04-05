Allenwood, Pa. – At least one person was injured seriously and three others were taken to Geisinger early Saturday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County, police report.

William Blackwell, 54, of Williamsport, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of serious injuries shortly after the crash occurred at 5:09 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. A spokesperson at Geisinger said Blackwell was in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Police said Chicane Barkholz, 29, of Muncy, was traveling north in a 2003 Acura when she crossed into the southbound lanes and hit Blackwell’s vehicle. The collision caused Blackwell’s vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Altima, to overturn.

Barkholz and a female passenger were transported by ambulance to Geisinger for treatment of injuries, police said. A spokesperson at Geisinger did not have information on Barkholz's condition.

Blackwell had a male passenger who also was transported to Geisinger due to injuries, according to state police.

Police did not list the names of the passengers in the public information release report. The crash remains under investigation.