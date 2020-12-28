Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Williamsport office of the Bureau of Liquor Enforcement Control conducted 37 license checks over the holiday Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27, checking businesses for the adherence to COVID-19 mitigation requirements. The Wolf administration suspended in-person service starting Dec. 12, lasting through through Jan. 4, 2021.

Compliance checks are unannounced, according to the bureau, and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Of the 37 checks in the Williamsport area, no warnings were issued, however one notice of violations was issued.

Statewide, the bureau conducted 454 checks and issued 21 warnings and 16 notices of violations.

According to the bureau, violators may face administrative citation. Continued violations put an establishment's liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture also announced they have ordered 40 restaurants to shut down for defying the Governor's restriction on indoor dining. The department conducted inspections between Dec. 14 and 20. Those ordered to shut down include the Hot Dog House in Bellefonte, Centre County, and RC's Bar and Grill in Benton, Columbia County, according to a report from PennLive.