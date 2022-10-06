Williamsport, Pa. — A 36-year-old man was recently caught having sex with a 15-year-old in a house on Market Street.

The witness said she got up during the night to use the bathroom, and saw the alleged encounter. She immediately alerted her husband and led him to the room. Both reported seeing Jeremiah Weed pull his pants up, police said.

The juvenile did not have any pants on, according to the police affidavit.

Agent Benjamin Hitesman interviewed the witness on July 15, the same day as the alleged assault.

She was staying with her husband at the home near the 600 block of Market Street where she allegedly saw Weed on top of the juvenile with his penis fully exposed, Hitesman said.

Weed was charged with multiple felony counts that included first-degree statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Weed is incarcerated on $75,000 monetary bail and being held at the Lycoming County Prison. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Oct. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.