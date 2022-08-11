Williamsport, Pa. — A juvenile told police a man entered her bedroom and began rubbing her genitals as she attempted to watch television.

Police investigated the 2016 incident after speaking with the accuser and requested charges be filed against Ilempsi Llevian Sanchez-Garcia, 31, of Penn Hills. Agent Laura Kitko of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said Sanchez-Garcia placed his hand on the inside of the accuser’s pants, touching her vagina in the process.

“[Accuser] stated she told Sanchez-Garcia that his hand was on her vagina,” Kitko wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 3.

Sanchez-Garcia removed his hand, but continued to rub the child’s stomach, according to the affidavit. He then placed his hand beneath the child’s waist and continued to rub her, Kitko said.

“[Accuser] stated she was around ten years old at the time and in fifth grade,” Kitko wrote.

Sanchez-Garcia was charged with first-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. No bail was listed for Sanchez-Garcia, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

