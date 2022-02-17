Sunbury, Pa. — A Sunbury man is facing homicide charges after a physical altercation at a local bar turned deadly.

Sunbury Police officers said Jordon Seelye, 30, of Northumberland stabbed a man two times the evening of Feb. 6 outside the establishment after a verbal altercation took place.

After fleeing the scene, Seelye, who was charged with homicide on Fec. 12, allegedly soaked the knife and rings he was wearing in a plastic bag with rubbing alcohol.

According to the affidavit from officer Travis Bremigen, a witness told authorities Seelye collected his and another man’s clothes the night of the incident and washed them.

Officers said they responded to a call for an assault outside Danley’s Hotel on the night in question. According to the report, officers located two men inside the bar. One of the men was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.

A review of surveillance video showed three individuals approach the pair after a verbal altercation inside the bar. After the assault, officers said two of the men fled together while a third left in the opposite direction.

Interviews were conducted with witnesses which helped officers locate one of the men, who was identified as Paul Byers. Authorities said Byers was located inside a closet at a residence near the 300 block of Arch Street.

An interview with Byers, who had an active warrant, was conducted on Feb. 7 by several officers with the Sunbury Police Department. Byers told authorities he went to the bar with Blake Dunbar and a friend he knew by the name “J”, who turned out to be Seelye.

After the interview with Byers, police said they contacted adult probation, who then took Dunbar into custody and transported him to the station. Dunbar allegedly failed to disclose certain details of the night, like the clothes being washed, which was later confirmed by a witness.

A woman came forward on Feb. 8 and told police Dunbar had contacted her on the night of the incident. Dunbar allegedly told the woman to let Seelye inside her apartment.

The witness told police Seelye put rings and a knife inside a plastic baggie and left it at the apartment. He then collected clothes and jewelry from Dunbar.

Seelye allegedly returned the clothes the next day after cleaning them. According to the affidavit, Seelye then collected the knife and left the apartment.

A search warrant was applied for the residence near the 100 block of S. Third Street. Officers said they located clothes, a duffle bag, and a bath towel with a red stain.

Along with criminal homicide, Seelye was charged with felony first and second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, second-degree simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and tamper with physical evidence. Seelye was arraigned on Feb. 12 and denied bail by Judge Michael Toomey.

Seelye will remain incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail until a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing.

