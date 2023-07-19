The Biden-Harris Administration has approved a significant amount of federal student loan forgiveness, totaling $39 billion, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.

This decision will lead to automatic discharge for 804,000 borrowers across the United States.

Among the beneficiaries, approximately 30,000 borrowers from Pennsylvania will receive the income-driven repayment (IDR), amounting to a sum of $1.3 billion.

"I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades," President Biden said. "My Administration is delivering on that commitment."

The IDR plans determine a borrower's monthly student loan payment based on their income and family size, according to the Department of Education.

These plans also provide the option for loan forgiveness of any remaining balance after the borrower has made 240 or 300 monthly payments, equivalent to a period of 20 to 25 years.

Last Friday, eligible borrowers were notified of the change. Discharges are expected to begin in the next 30 days.

“Republican lawmakers – who had no problem with the government forgiving millions of dollars of their own business loans – have tried everything they can to stop me from providing relief to hard working Americans. Some are even objecting to the actions we announced today, which follows through on relief borrowers were promised, but never given, even when they had been making payments for decades. The hypocrisy is stunning, and the disregard for working and middle-class families is outrageous,” Biden added.

