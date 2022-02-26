penndot generic 2021

Mifflin Township -- A three-year reconstruction and road widening project of Route 339 between Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road) in Mifflin Township, Columbia County and Route 3015 (Broad Street) in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County is expected to begin next week.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 28, the contractor, Mitchell Knorr Contracting, will start to clear brush and remove trees along Route 339. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Remain alert, slow down, watch for changing traffic patterns, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting is the primary contractor for this $11,500,000 reconstruction and road widening project.

Work on the project includes reconstruction and widening of Route 339 from Hollow Smith Road in Mifflin Township, Columbia County to Broad Street in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, the reconstruction of a bridge, and the rehabilitation of the bridge over unnamed tributaries to the Susquehanna River. Additional work includes new drainage, line painting, guide rail, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous work. The three-year project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.


