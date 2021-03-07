Williamsport, Pa. – Shots were reported fired in three separate incidents in Williamsport Saturday evening: one in the 1100 block of Almond St. and two in the 1200 block of Vine Ave., according to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police did not immediately respond to questions about these incidents. All information is gleaned from the county's 911 logs, attached below.

The first report of shots fired was called in at 7:54 p.m. in the 1100 block of Almond St. Only one unit responded - Williamsport Bureau of Police Unit 72 - and was available 16 minutes later.

The next two report of shots fired were both dispatched to the 1200 block of Vine Ave. The first call came in at 10 p.m. Williamsport Bureau of Police Units 67, 72, 68, 65, 61 and 62 responded. Two units were on the scene within a minute and four more by 10:11 p.m. All units were marked available about 6 minutes later at 10:17 p.m.

Thirty-six minutes after the six police units departed Vine Ave., another report of shots fired was called in, at 10:53 p.m., to the same block of Vine Avenue. Two units responded and were at the scene by 10:55 p.m. and 10:57 p.m. Units were marked available again at 10:59 p.m.

