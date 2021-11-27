Travelers have taken on the busiest travel holiday of the year this weekend.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are repeatedly encouraging safety. In total, the Wolf administration anticipated 3.15 motorists would cruise the Pennsylvania Turnpike between Tuesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 28.

PSP launched the “Operation Safe Holiday” mobilization on Novvember 15, which will run through November 28.

Following a year that saw historically low travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travel is up 39 percent over the same holiday travel period, and down 9 percent in comparison to 2019 preceding the pandemic.

“With traffic returning to heavier volumes and travelers happily focused on holiday visiting, it’s critical to keep safety top of mind while driving to your destination,” said PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey.

“In addition to these significantly higher traffic volumes, motorists are decidedly more distracted as they return to the roadway and will need to be more vigilant for traffic incidents. Be prepared for volume related slowdowns, disabled vehicles, and other roadway obstructions,” he continued.

Check 511Pa.com for updates

The trio of agencies is also encouraging travelers to use www.511PA.com for detailed data of past holiday travel conditions before hitting the road.

See regional, color-coded, hour-by-hour statistics to help choose the optimal or safest time to plan their trip as well as interstate restrictions in place through the week.

View road conditions for more than 40,000 Pennsylvania miles. 511PA is also available via app for Apple and Android devices.

In addition to extra patrolling by the PSP, the PTC will suspend maintenance and construction work through 11 p.m Sunday, Nov. 28.

“Working together, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities on Pennsylvania roadways,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We want everyone to arrive safely this holiday travel season, so please designate a sober driver and always wear your seat belt.

The PTC, PSP, and PennDOT say, "drive safe, and buckle up!"

Children under the age of four are required to be secured in child approved safety seats. Children under two are required to be in a rear-facing child seat. Children ages four to seven are required to use a booster seat.