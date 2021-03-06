Williamsport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office re-filed the same 28 felony charges against Eric B. Derr that previously were dismissed by a magisterial district judge.

In a Feb. 25 criminal complaint, Special Agent David Scicchitano offered more details about Derr's alleged criminal searches on JNET, a secure police database containing personal and public safety information.

As of Feb. 25, Derr had not yet been processed, according to the complaint.

Scicchitano alleges that between June 14, 2015, and Dec. 11, 2019, Derr ran 93 total illegitimate JNET checks on 28 different women, both while he was on-duty and off.

The following are examples of women that Derr allegedly ran illegitimate checks on, according to the complaint:

"Female #1" – 16 illegitimate JNET checks. This female and Derr started a sexual relationship after she was one of three people arrested in a drug arrest, Scicchitano said. The female told police Derr later ran checks on males she dated.

"Female retail theft suspect" - One off-duty illegitimate JNET checks. In the original complaint, Derr is accused of obtaining sex from this female in exchange for not filing charges against her.

"Female co-worker #1" – Two off-duty illegitimate JNET checks.

"Female co-worker #2" – Four on-duty illegitimate JNET checks.

"Wife of male co-worker" – Five illegitimate JNET checks: two on-duty and three off-duty.

"Female county employee" – One illegitimate JNET check.

On Feb. 12, 2021, a woman named Billie Strickler told police that she saw Derr illegitimately access JNET information before he married her sister, Raven Strickler.

"According to Billier Strickler, when Raven and Derr were dating around 2013-2014, Derr was married to someone else. Derr sent Raven a photo of himself holding his penis while he was in uniform and in a police car," Scicchitano wrote.

Billie Strickler told police that Derr sent Raven texts that read, in part, "I basically stalk you every day because I can't stand being without you!" Derr allegedly made six off-duty illegitimate JNET searches on Raven Strickler.

"Billie Strickler also said that Derr was seen at his own wedding reception to Raven Strickler in September of 2017 touching and kissing another woman. The JNET audit found that Derr did five total illegitimate JNET checks on this same woman: two were on duty and three were off duty," Scicchitano wrote.

Strickler claims that during a family vacation with Derr in North Carolina in 2015, Derr used his phone to look up her aunt's old driver's license.

"The JNET audit confirmed that Derr did one illegitimate check on this same woman," Scicchitano said.

Strickler alleged to investigators that during a party in November of 2015, Derr rubbed up and down on her older sister while dancing, which made her uncomfortable.

"It should also be noted that the JNET audit found that Derr did two illegitimate checks on this same woman," Scicchitano said.

On Feb. 15, Scicchitano interviewed current Williamsport Police officer Logan Chetaitis. Chetaitis told investigators that he was a student intern under Derr in 2018 and in hindsight knows that "Derr clearly violated the JNET rules."

"Derr would pull up 3-4 different women and Derr asked Chetaitis if he thought they were 'hot.' Chetaitis said there was no official business going on pertaining to these checks," Scicchitano said.

During another interview on Feb. 15, Scicchitano said that Kaylee Miller, Chetaitis' girlfriend at the time, claimed Derr ran her in JNET after coming on to her.

Miller said she met Derr through Chetaitis, and that Derr began coming to her place of employment while he was on duty and off duty. She claims he contacted her on social media.

"Once, while at a bar, Chetaitis, Miller and Derr were together. She said Chetaitis went to the bathroom. Derr then tried to tell Miller to break up with Chetaitis," Scicchitano wrote.

Miller claimed that on one occasion, Derr came to her work and told her, "Your registration is expired." Derr also allegedly told her he knew her address.

Derr is scheduled to be arraigned on these new charges at 10:45 a.m. on March 8 in the courtroom of Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

The original criminal case against Derr filed Dec. 15 is still active in the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas. In that case, Derr is charged with three second-degree misdemeanors: unsworn falsification to authorities, tamper with public record and obstruct administration of law. Twenty-eight felonies were dismissed by Magisterial District Judge Alan P. Page III on Feb. 9. The AG's Office re-filed the same 28 felonies in a new criminal complaint on Feb. 25.

