Williamsport, Pa. – The list of criminal charges against ex-Williamsport Police officer Eric Derr is now a whole lot shorter.

On Feb. 9, Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Allen P. Page III dismissed 28 felony counts of unlawful use of a computer against Derr, 36, of Williamsport.

Derr was accused by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office of running illegitimate JNET searches on dozens of women. Page's decision dismissed the charges stemming from those allegations, the only felonies Derr faced.

Similarly, the Commonwealth moved to have some of Derr's misdemeanor charges dropped at the lower court level.

The Attorney General's Office withdrew three misdemeanors against Derr: hindering apprehension, official oppression, and coerce/threat of official act. Those charges stem from initial allegations that Derr obtained sex from a female in exchange for not charging her with retail theft.

Derr was held for court on only three charges, all second-degree misdemeanors: unsworn falsification to authorities, tamper with public record, and obstruct administration of law.

Derr's next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 22 for a formal arraignment by President Judge Nancy L. Butts.

