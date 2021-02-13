Allenwood, Pa. – The Lycoming County SPCA reports seizing 24 dogs from unsanitary conditions, including alleged cruelty and medical neglect.

In charges filed Feb. 9, Humane Officer Betsy Sparling claims that Daniel L. Stoltzfus neglected his dogs in the 15000 block of Route 44 Highway, Allenwood, on Jan. 25, 2021, and prior.

Stoltzfus, whose date of birth is not listed in court records, faces two felonies, 33 misdemeanors, and 76 summary criminal charges related to alleged animal cruelty and neglect.

Sparling said she was made aware of a red dachshund mother dog in "very bad shape" that was brought to a veterinary clinic on Jan. 15.

The mother dog had given birth on Jan. 13 to three live puppies, two of which died, according to Sparling.

"On Thursday (1/14) the owner Daniel Stoltzfus noticed the mother dog in distress and tried to remedy the situation himself and did not succeed," Sparling wrote.

Stoltzfus took the dog and living puppy to the vet but not until at least 24 hours later, according to the criminal complaint.

"When there is a difficult labor, according to the veterinarian, the dog should be seen within 12 hours," Sparling wrote.

The mother dog was in poor body condition: fleas, excessive dental tartar, black tarry stool, purulent discharge, and palpable ribs, spine and hips, according to the complaint.

"A C-section was performed and the female dog had to be resuscitated on the surgery table," Sparling wrote.

Search warrants were obtained to check on the remaining dogs at the Stoltzfus properties.

"Twenty-four dogs were seized from unsanitary conditions, medical neglect and other cruelty and neglect," Sparling wrote.

The full description of charges filed by the SPCA against Stoltzfus is as follows:

Two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animal (allegedly neglected to provide necessary sustenance and veterinary care to one dog)

12 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animal (allegedly failed to provide necessary veterinary care to 12 dogs)

Nine misdemeanor counts of neglect of animal (allegedly failed to provide necessary sustenance to nine dogs)

Seven misdemeanor counts of neglect of animal (allegedly failed to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter to seven dogs)

Five misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animal (allegedly ill-treated five dogs, placing them at risk of serious bodily injury)

76 summary counts of neglect of animal (alleged failure to provide necessary sustenance/water, shelter/protection, vet care)

Stoltzfus' bail was set at $35,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp on Feb. 11.

He's set for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on Feb. 26.

Docket sheet