Williamsport, Pa. — A 23-year-old man will spend the next several decades in State Prison after being sentenced this week.

Nakoma Justin Ross of Trout Run was sentenced to a minimum of 44 years at a State Correctional Facility Tuesday at the Lycoming County Courthouse. President Judge Nancy Butts said his sentence could max out at 88 years.

Ross was found guilty on 18 counts after a two-day trial in February. Those charges included four counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and institutional vandalism. Several of the counts were merged during Tuesday's sentencing.

On the morning of April 1, 2021, troopers responded to reports of shots fired into a residence near the 200 block of Ross Road, Cogan House Township, at approximately 11:18 a.m.

Ross fired on troopers as they interviewed the homeowner. A bullet penetrated a window on the property and another one hit the siding of the house.

While inside the residence, troopers said two more shots were fired. One allegedly struck a marked state police cruiser in the front driver's side headlamp.

PSP Aviation, the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), and multiple local police departments responded to the incident, and Route 184 had to be shut down for a period of time.

According to police, they met with another witness on scene, who said Ross admitted to shooting the police cruiser. Ross allegedly told the witness he had a trooper in his scope.

During the trial in February, several troopers testified to entering the home and staying in a basement or taking cover outside as shots rang out. The Lycoming County Special Response Team entered the area with an armored vehicle to evacuate police and area residents safely. Ross later surrendered without further incident.

Butts handed down the sentence Tuesday morning after members of Ross’ family, the victim’s family, and a State Police Trooper spoke.

“Other than death, I don’t know if I’ve ever sentenced somebody to a sentence this long,” an emotional Judge Butts said. “Realistically, I don’t think you’ll ever get out of prison.”

Ross’ defense and family members requested the years on each count run concurrently. The District Attorney’s Office argued for consecutive sentences on each of the four counts of assault on law enforcement.

Butts ultimately decided to split the middle and run two of the sentences consecutive. Ross was sentenced to an additional four years on aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and institutional vandalism charges, bringing the minimum total to 44 years.

“I’m sorry,” Ross told the victims and trooper in the courtroom. “I wish it never happened. I’m sorry for what I put everybody through.”

Ross’ family said he was taken off medication prior to the shooting. Family members claimed he had a mental health breakdown in the months leading up the incident.

Ross’ mother and father said the system had let their son down. Both hoped he would get the help needed in prison.

Although he was one of the troopers directly in the line of fire that day, Trooper Bobby Jacobs was sympathetic to Ross.

“I want you to put your life in a good direction,” Jacobs said looking directly at Ross.

