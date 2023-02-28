Williamsport, Pa. — A woman wanted in the gang-related shooting death of a 28-year-old man was taken into custody today in Philadelphia, according to agents with the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Shakya Aiyona El, 22, of Williamsport allegedly set up the murder of a man when she asked him to pick her up in the 300 block of Bridge Street on April 6 just before 3:30 a.m., according to Agent Brittany Alexander. Police say that's where members of an opposing gang were lying in wait to ambush and kill Amir Nobles of Philadelphia.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV stopped against a wall with several bullet holes and a single male driver, Alexander said.

“Officers approached the vehicle and found that the driver was not moving and had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head,” said Alexander, who later received confirmation from responding EMS units the victim had died.

Following an investigation by members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police and Philadelphia Gang Unit, El, along with two other individuals with alleged gang ties in Philadelphia, were named in charges against El.

“There is probable cause to believe that not only did Shakya El lure the victim to Bridge Street where he was then ambushed and killed, but that she conspired with the individuals responsible for his death to orchestrate and carry out the plan,” investigators said.

Executing a search warrant on the phone, investigators were able to identify Jahir Drummond as one of the contacts in El’s iPhone X. Investigators said Drummond was a known member of the 234 Gang in Philadelphia.

“Nobles was an associate of 16 Street and Tasker St. Gang which had been involved in a longtime dispute with the 234 Gang,” investigators said.

After it was learned El was affiliated with the 234 Gang, police identified her contact with the gang as Shakeem Taylor, who police said she views as a “father-like” figure, according to the affidavit.

“Shakeem Taylor is also a known leader of the 234 Gant along with his younger brother Niam Taylor,” said investigators, who claimed Drummond and Niam Taylor were known best friends who were “main runners” in Taylor’s narcotics operation.

After finding several spent shell casings at the scene, investigators said there was a possibility at least two firearms were used from different locations, Alexander said. Police also found an Apple iPhone, the victim’s wallet, and a large amount of cash in Noble's pocket, according to agents.

“Call Detail Records were obtained on [victim’s] phone number showed that he had communicated with the phone number [redacted] on April 6 from 1:10 a.m. up until the time of his death at 3:21 a.m.,” Alexander said.

Phone records obtained from TextNow showed the number was registered to a username with an email address that matched an IP address used to communicate with the Noble “in the moments leading up the homicide” Alexander said.

“Messaging between the victim and Shakya El shows 42 messages exchanged between the two from around 1:10 a.m. on April 6 to 3:21 a.m. on April 6,” said Alexander.

The context of the messages, according to law enforcement, centers around the Nobles getting a hotel room and picking El up. At one point, El allegedly messaged him, saying “I’m in the spot u know where I’m at”, according to investigators. Nobles replied “I’m outside” approximately three minutes later after he arrived at the address on Bridge Street, police said. The victim did not receive a response from El after the two messages, according to investigators.

Several other people were communicating with El up to the time of the homicide and shortly afterward, according to Alexander. During a search of El’s home near the 600 block of Krouse Avenue, investigators located an iPhone X 64GB, an iPhone 5, and an Apple Watch.

“El informed officers that she was the owner of the silver iPhone X 64GB, the sliver/black iPhone 5, and the Apple Watch,” Alexander said.

El is being held at the Lycoming County Prison after being denied bail by Judge Aaron Biichle during a preliminary arraignment. El is charged with conspiracy to commit murder of the first degree, criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police have not said if they will file charges against Drummond, Niam Taylor, or Shakeem Taylor.

Docket sheet

