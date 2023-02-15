Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A 22-year-old Williamsport man is accused of using social media accounts to share explicit pictures of minors and making threats with a gun.

State Police learned Taahir Shymir Stowe, 22, of Williamsport, allegedly posted pictures of a 15-year-old online and threatened her in a video of himself with a gun.

After receiving a referral from Lycoming County Child and Youth on Nov. 4, 2019 that Stowe was threatening to kill the accuser, Trooper Jamesan Keeler met with her at Loyalsock High School, according to the affidavit.

During their conversation, the accuser explained that Stowe had threatened her after a rumor that he had raped her started to circulate throughout the school, Keeler said.

“[Accuser] advised this rumor was not true and she did not start it,” Keeler said.

Stowe allegedly told the girl he would “smoke her” through a social media app, according to Keeler. The juvenile allegedly met Stowe in 2018, believing he was 15 or 16 years old at the time. When the minor discovered he was actually between 17 and 18 years old at the time, she "stopped hanging out with him," she told police.

On Nov. 1, four days before the girl met with Trooper Keeler, Stowe allegedly sent a video of himself with the gun walking around the baseball field bleachers. The accuser described the firearm as black and gray, and told authorities she believed the gun was real.

After learning Stowe’s username on Snapchat, Keeler told the minor State Police had received a complaint indicating Stowe was sending nude photos of her out on social media.

“[Accuser] advised that a few years ago she took nude photos of herself and sent them to people,” Keeler said. “Stowe got a hold of the pictures and was now black mailing her saying he was going to post them. [Accuser] related she was 13 years old when she took the photos.”

After applying for a search warrant, Keeler received Snapchat records for an account that allegedly belonged to Stowe with "taahir_120318" as the username.

“While reviewing the images/videos and reading through messages, multiple nude images of [accuser] were discovered along with multiple other females,” Keeler said.

During a conversation with an account named “Ducky2636,” Stowe wrote, “The last ones I got of her” in reference to the juvenile.

Ducky2636, identified only by their username, replied “this sh*t about to go viral.”

Stowe responded, “Ik (I know) her whole school (Loyalsock High School) about to have them.”

On Nov. 3, 2019, Keeler discovered Stowe had sent a camera roll “containing multiple images of nude females” to an account identied as “anonymous.trade” on Snapchat.

Stowe received three nude photos of the accuser several days later along with an additional video of an unknown female masturbating, according to the affidavit.

“I have your nudes BTW,” Stowe allegedly wrote to the accuser at the end of January 2019. He sent her a picture of his genitals a week later, according to Keeler. Throughout 2019, Stowe sent various pictures of the minor to several different handles on Snapchat, according to investigators, even confronting one, asking “why you tell [accuser] I gaven [sic] her nudes,” during a conversation on Feb. 10, 2019.

Further investigation into the incidents led police to the discovery of two screen names used to distribute child pornography, according to Keeler. The handles “exposed8822” and “exposed570” received “multiple images of "teenage females and males of various races in various forms of undress” through Snapchat, police said.

“The files contained multiple images of male penises, female breasts, vaginas, and videos of unknown persons masturbating,” Keeler said.

Included with the images were screen shots of conversations that stated “if I get shout [sic] down add my bro so I can just add yall back ‘@tahir_thomas19’,” and “go add my main snap ‘@tahir_Thomas19' so stop asking me to send me nudes ask yo get on my exposed on my main,” according to the affidavit.

“The identity of Taahir Stowe is known to law enforcement due to additional investigation into disseminating child pornography,” Keller wrote. “In the additional investigation Taahir Stowe references the account ‘Tahir_Thomas19’ multiple times in chat logs as an additional account he operates.”

Stowe is charged with three counts of third-degree felony dissemination of child sex acts, child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and terroristic threats, according to a court summary. Stowe will appear before Judge Gary Whiteman for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20. No bail is listed for Stowe.

