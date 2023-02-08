Mill Hall, Pa. — The Clinton County Fair Association has released the tentative schedule for the 2023 racing season at the 1/3 mile oval. This year marks the track's 35th anniversary, which will be celebrated with special marquee events.

In addition to the special anniversary races, the season will feature 26 events with a weekly division headlined by the RaceSaver Sprint Cars or the Limited Late Models.

“We have our traditional fan favorite events, but we also added some new events for the 35th anniversary season,” says race promoter Jason McCahan. “Our signature sponsor, NAPA/Toner Auto Parts with locations in Mill Hall and Jersey Shore will present several marquee events including two 410 Sprint Car Events.”

On Friday, July 14, the 410s will headline a special 35th anniversary event. The 410 Sprint Cars will return for the second annual Phil Walter Classic paying $6,300 to win on Saturday, August 12.

The 2023 season will begin with a Sunday afternoon event featuring the RaceSaver sprints on April 16.

“We are permitted to race one Sunday afternoon per season,” explained McCahan. “We will start the season with an afternoon event hoping for a warm afternoon to kick off the 35th anniversary season.” The following week, the speedway will transition back to its traditional Friday nights with the Limited Late Models.

The East Coast Wingless Sprints, presented by Bill’s Happy Camper, will take place on Friday, May 19. The URC Sprint Series will also return on Friday, July 21 presented by NAPA Toner/Toner Auto Parts.

New events for 2023 include two special Speedweek series events. The opening night of the Appalachian Mountains Super Late Model Series will take place at Clinton County Speedway on June 9. The Hyper Racing 600 Speedweek will make its inaugural visit to the Clinton County on Tuesday night, July 18.

The RaceSaver Sprint Cars, with the Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series, will have their traditional two day show on June 30 and July 1.

“This race weekend continues to grow for the RaceSaver Sprint Cars, with the Founders Cup on Friday and the Nittany 40 on Saturday,” adds McCahan.

The Central Pa. Legends will return for four races in 2023 after many fans and drivers raved about their shows in 2022. The Legends will compete on June 23, July 14, August 12, and September 15.

The 270 Micro Sprints, 600 Micro Sprints, Pro Stock, and 4 Cylinders will compete on a regular basis.

Tickets for the annual Awards banquet are currently on sale at the speedway’s website. The banquet will be held on Saturday, February 25 at the Sugar Valley Volunteer Fire Company’s banquet facility in Loganton. Tickets must be purchased by February 10.

The speedway is still accepting marketing partners for the 2023 season.

Tentative 2023 schedule

The schedule is tentative and subject to change.

Sunday, April 16 – Afternoon Season Opener - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders. 1 p.m. start time

Friday, April 21 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, April 28 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, May 5 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, May 12 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, May 19 - USAC East Coast Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, May 26 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4 Cylinders

Friday, June 2 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4 Cylinders

Friday, June 9 - Appalachian Mountains Super Late Model Speedweek, Sam Ray Memorial, Pro Stocks & 4-Cylinders

Friday, June 16 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, June 23 - Limited Late Models, Central Pa. Legends, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, June 30 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Saturday, July 1 - RaceSaver Sprints Nittany 40, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, July 7 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4 Cylinders

Friday, July 14 - RaceSaver Sprints, Central Pa. Legends, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Tuesday, July 18 - Hyper Racing Wingless 600 Micro Speedweek & 270 Micros

Friday, July 21 - URC Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, July 28 - No Racing – Racers’ Summer Vacation

Friday, August 4 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, August 11 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Saturday, August 12 - 410 Sprint Cars Phil Walter Classic, Central Pa. Legends & 4-Cylinders

Friday, August 18 - Limited Late Models, EMMR Vintage Cars, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros & 4-Cylinders.

Friday, August 25 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Winged 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, September 1 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Wingless 600 Micros & 4-Cylinders

Friday, September 8 - Lenny Stroud Jr. Memorial for Limited Late Models, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, & 4-Cylinders

Friday, September 15 - RaceSaver Sprints, Pro Stocks, 270 Micros, Central Pa. Legends & 4-Cylinders

Friday, September 22 - No Racing – Truckers for Hope Event

Saturday, September 30 - Limited Late Models, Pro Stock Nationals, 270 Micro Sprints and 4-Cylinders

