South Williamsport, Pa. — The countdown is on for the 2023 Little League World Series, and this year's lineup of events promises to be a grand slam of entertainment and community spirit.

Opening Ceremony

Kicking off the festivities is the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series Opening Ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:15 a.m.

The ceremony, hosted by Little League Volunteer Stadium, marks the commencement of 11 days of baseball action at the Little League International Complex in scenic South Williamsport, Pa.

The ceremony kicks off with the Parade of Champions, where the 20 participating teams are welcomed with open arms by little league families, friends, and fans. Local Pennsylvania District 12 Little Leaguers will proudly display the flags of the countries represented in this year's World Series tournament. Local dignitaries will extend greetings and ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by members of the competing World Series teams.

MLB Little League Classic

Next, the 2023 MLB Little League Classic will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Little League Volunteer Stadium.

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are set to take the field, serving as a home game for the Nationals. Fans across the nation can catch the action exclusively on ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7 p.m. Additionally, the event will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes, ensuring that no one misses a moment of the action.

Grand Slam Parade

The Williamsport community will come together for the spirited Grand Slam Parade on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

This event, which happens prior to the opening pitch, is a local tradition that heralds the start of the annual Little League Baseball World Series. Joining the celebration are all 20 Little League teams, a Guest Grand Marshal, national, regional, and local marching bands, vintage cars, fire trucks, and military vehicles, creating an impressive display of unity and camaraderie.

"Williamsport Welcomes the World"

Wrapping up the festivities is the much-anticipated "Williamsport Welcomes the World" on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This annual street festival, now in its 13th year, will once again transform downtown Williamsport into a vibrant hub of excitement. With live music filling the air, kids zones brimming with free and enjoyable activities, and a diverse array of food and merchandise vendors, the event is set to draw baseball fans and the local community alike.

As the 2023 Little League World Series approaches, sports enthusiasts and families alike have a spectacular lineup of events to look forward to. For the latest updates, schedules, and detailed information on the upcoming events, please visit the official website at www.littleleague.org/world-series/2023/llbws/.

