Unofficial results show Josh Shapiro ahead of Douglas Mastriano and John Fetterman narrowly beating Mehmet Oz for the State's Senate seat after Tuesday's election.
Dan Meuser, candidate for the 9th Congressional District, and Glenn Thompson, candidate for the 15th Congressional District, were both victorious.
Unofficial election results for Central Pennsylvania and statewide 2022 election races as of 6 a.m.:
United States Senator
- John Fetterman: 2,501,681 (50.16%) (D)
- Mehmet Oz: 2,364,983 (47.42%) (R)
- Erik Gerhardt: 68,024
- Richard L. Weiss: 28,078
- Daniel Wassmer: 24,686
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Josh Shapiro: 2,767,209 (55.47%) (D)
- Douglas V. Mastriano: 2,131,665 (42.73%) (R)
- Matt Hackenburg: 48,194
- Christina DiGiulio: 22,545
- Joe Soloski: 19,137
Congress
Representative in 9th District in Congress
- Amanda R. Waldman: 32.31% (D)
- Dan Meuser: 67.69% (R)
Representative in 15th District in Congress
- Mike Molesevich: 21.40% D)
- Glenn GT Thompson: 78.60% (R)
Lycoming County
Representative in the 83rd District
- Jamie Flick: 100% (R)
Representative in the 84th District
- Joe Hamm: 100% (R)
Columbia County
Representative in the 109th Legislative District
- Edward Giannattasio: 27.94% (D)
- Robert Leadbeter: 63.74% (R)
Potter County
Representative in the 67th Legislative District
Martin Causer: 100% (R)
Tioga County
Representative in the 68th Legislative District
Clint Owlet: 100% (R)
Sullivan County
Representative in the 84th Legislative District
Joe Hamm: 100% (R)
Bradford County
Representative in the 68th Legislative District
Clint Owlet: 100% (R)
Representative in the 110th Legislative District
Tina Pickett: 100% (R)
Centre County
Representative in the 77th Legislative District
- Harry Scott Conklin: 61.99% (D)
- Stephen Yetsko: 38.01% (R)
Representative in the 87th Legislative District
- Paul R. Takac, Jr: 56.14% (D)
- Justin Behrens: 43.86% (R)
Representative in the 171th Legislative District
- Robert Zeigler: 34.53% (D)
- Kerry Benninghoff: 65.47% (R)
Clinton County
Representative in the 76th Legislative District
- Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)
- Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)
Union County
Representative in the 76th Legislative District
- Denise Maris: 32.18% (D)
- Stephanie Borowicz: 67.82% (R)
Representative in the 83rd Legislative District
- Jamie Flick: 100% (R)
Representative in the 85th Legislative District
- David Rowe: 100% (R)
Snyder County
Representative in the 85th Legislative District
- David Rowe: 100% (R)
Northumberland County
Representative in the 107th Legislative District
- Ryan Mock: 28.52% (D)
- Joanne Carol Stehr: 71.48% (R)
Representative in the 108th Legislative District
- Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)
Montour County
Representative in the 108th Legislative District
- Lynda Culver Schlegel: 100% (R)