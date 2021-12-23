The Democratic side in the ongoing drama to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) looks just as topsy turvy as their Republican counterparts.

Both sides appear similar in that no majority seems to have coalesced around one specific candidate. The political fray continues to get more dramatic leading into the first election since new congressional and state legislative districts were first presented, in a state already known to have a politically-unique mind of its own.

Related reading:

"And, they're off": Race to the nomination

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an Allegheny County resident in western Pa., has long been considered by most progressives as the Democratic favorite in the fight for the nomination. Fetterman, whose imposing physical stature makes him a notable character in the Pa. political world, is on his second run for the U.S. senate seat which very well may determine political control in Washington moving into 2024, a presidential election year.

While Fetterman holds a higher fundraising advantage, internally the campaign has become plagued over ongoing tensions within the Black political community, notably with the recent departure of the state board of pardons secretary Brandon Flood, who says he and Fetterman mutually separated over idealogical differences. Immediately after, Flood announced he now intends to seek the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Another name from Allegheny County, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb is considered by the more moderate side of the state's Democratic machine to mirror that of President Joe Biden. Lamb was a U.S. Marine-turned-lawyer who in 2018 won a special congressional election in a previously Republican-safe seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pitt vs. Philly: The geographical, political divide is real

For decades, power in Harrisburg and control of Pa's highly-sought after congressional and coveted U.S. senate seats have been fought in the cabals of political power at Democratic State Committee meetings which (until COVID-19) played out in various parts of the commonwealth year-after-year.

To be fair, the same process plays out on the Republican side as well.

"Powers-that-be" in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have rubbed elbows and made deals for years which have selected state Democratic party leaders, candidates for state office, and members of the House and U.S. senate.

While political power typically rests with those in the two more urbanized areas of Pa., the appeal to swing voters in central and northcentral Pa. have become a greater focus as candidates have begun realizing the path to victory runs through central Pa.

Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh, M.D., was an operating and labor/delivery doctor for 23 years before receiving a Masters in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. Arkoosh was President of the National Physicians Alliance where, she says, she worked on passage of the Affordable Care Act.

She was appointed Montgomery County commissioner in 2015 upon the resignation of then-Commissioner Leslie S. Richards, who was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf as his first secretary of the Pa. Department of Transportation.

Arkoosh was re-elected in 2019 and is the first person of the female gender to be selected by colleagues as chair of the county board of commissioner's.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, the first openly gay person of color elected to the Pa. House of Representatives, follows in the footsteps of the states first openly gay elected official, fellow Philadelphia State Rep. Brian Sims, currently running for the Democratic nod to be lieutenant governor.

Elected in 2018, Kenyatta is one of the youngest members of the state legislature, and serves on the Governor's Task Force on Suicide Prevention.

He was a Delegate to the Democratic National Convention's in 2016 and 2020. Kenyatta gave a keynote address at the 2020 Convention, and cast one of Pa.'s 20 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

State Sen. Sharif Street, son of former Philadelphia mayor John Street, was a Pa. state senate staffer before his election to the senate in 2018. He was Chief Legislative Advisor to the Democratic Chair of the Housing and Urban Development Committee, where he helped facilitate creation of the Philadelphia Green Communities, the "first environmental educational program of its kind implemented in a major U.S. city," according to Street's campaign website.

In the state senate, Street is chair of the Banking & Insurance Committee and a member of the Appropriations Committee; Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee; Health & Human Services Committee, and Urban Affairs & Housing Committee. He is a member of the Pa. Commission on Sentencing.

Alexandria Khalil, selected as a Bernie Sanders Delegate in 2016, is a member of the Jenkintown Borough Council and serves on the Jenkintown Education Foundation, and Jenkintown Advisory Committee. She is a member of Pa. Department of Health task forces which address health equity and rural healthcare.

Kevin Baumlin, M.D., was Chair of Emergency Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

John McGuigan, was a member and previously president of the Norristown, Pa. Municipal Council.