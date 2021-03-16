Harrisburg, Pa. – Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture funds a series of Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants which are distributed by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Grants are available to rural fire departments and communities with populations under 10,000 people.

Applications will remain open from March 15 to May 13.

Funding can be used to help organize, train, and equip local forces in order to prevent, control, and suppress fires in unprotected or inadequately protected rural areas. Selecting grant recipients is based on the adequacy of existing fire protection in applicants' regions. The maximum grant for 2021 is $10,000.

More information about the grant is available here.

Applications may be submitted online here.