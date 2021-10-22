Northcentral Pa. -- The November election is right around the corner, and we want to make sure you have the information you need in order to vote and make informed decisions.

There are many important local races on the ballot, such as your local school boards, borough councils, and precinct election officials. Positions on the Pa. Supreme Court and county sheriff's are on the ballot.

All of these positions directly shape and impact the daily lives around us.

What might my ballot look like?

Each ballot, for every town, may look different. And that is okay. That's because different positions may be up for election in one area but not another.

Sample ballot for each municipality in Lycoming County.

Visit On the PULSE's Lycoming County election guide.

How and where do I vote?

So many issues may come up on Election Day. People who may have moved, changed names - for example - may experience confusion when they go in to vote because that information will not match where you actually are supposed to vote.

Citizens unsure where to vote may check their polling location.

October 18 was the last day to register for the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

With less than two weeks to the general election in November, state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, and Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe and Mark Higgins cast their ballots on Friday, Oct. 22 in the general election at the State College ballot box.

The three elected officials held the public vote drop-off to illustrate the ease of voting in Centre County and to remind folks of the importance of voting in this year’s election. October 26 is the last day to request a mail-in/absentee ballot in Pennsylvania, and all ballots must be received by November 2 – General Election Day.

How can I contact my county's election office in Northcentral Pa.?

NorthcentralPa.com covers a wide territory, and each county has their own election offices and staff to contact. Visit your county's election office for specific information.

Lycoming County Election Office

Tioga County Election Office

Union County Election Office

Northumberland County Election Office

Bradford County Election Office

Centre County Election Office

Clinton County Election Office

Montour County Election Office

Potter County Election Office

Snyder County Election Office

Sullivan County Election Office