Harrisburg, Pa. -- Eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older now have until December 31, 2021 to apply for the state's 2020 Property Tax/Rent Rebate program.

Income limits for claimants are $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 per year for renters. Half of Social Security income is excluded from the income count. The maximum standard rebate is $650, but some qualifying homeowners may receive supplemental rebates to bring the total as high as $975.

The state government encourages claimants to apply online. Paper forms are also available.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will begin distributing rebates starting on July 1, 2021. Claimants who have already applied can check their claims status by clicking "Where's My Property Tax/Rent Rebate?" on the Department of Revenue website. Claimants may also check the status of their claim by phone by calling toll-free, 1-888-PATAXES.

Additional assistance with filing is available through state representatives' offices.