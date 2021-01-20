Harrisburg, Pa.—Pennsylvania State Police announced a record for background checks through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) in the third quarter of 2020.

The record did not stand long as the fourth quarter of the year, spanning Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, saw 420,581 background checks, smashing the previous total of 406,151 set in the third quarter of 2020.

Over the same span in 2019, Pennsylvania recorded 272,901 background checks through PICS.

Established in 1998, PICS is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania to determine an individual's legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

"Our department is proud of PICS and the men and women behind the system who worked hard to meet record-setting demand throughout 2020," said Captain Mark Shaver, assistant director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Records and Identification. "For the year, we saw a 47 percent increase in PICS requests from 2019, and the team stepped up to answer the call during a global pandemic."

Statistics for the fourth quarter of 2019 are included for comparison.

Fourth Quarter PICS Statistics 2019 2020 Total number of PICS checks conducted 272,901 420,581 Number of persons denied 4,106 7,458 Total number of denials referred to law enforcement agencies 1,155 1,317 Referred to Pennsylvania State Police 357 352 Referred to Local Law Enforcement 791 932 Referred to ATF 7 33 Number of individuals arrested for a warrant at point of purchase 42 52

When an individual provides false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

In Pennsylvania, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive a firearm seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, individuals may also be identified as having an active warrant for their arrest.

