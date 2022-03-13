Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man was charged with 20 felony counts that ranged from statutory sexual assault to aggravated incident assault after an accuser came forward on Feb. 7, 2022.

Robert Cameron Swaggerty, 44, is accused of assaulting a juvenile at his residence between Jan. 1, 2019 and Feb. 7, 2022. According to the report, the juvenile was between the ages of 11 and 12 years old during the time of the alleged assault.

According to the affidavit, Swaggerty performed oral sex or would digitally penetrate the juvenile while she was at his residence near the 200 block of Broad Street in Selinsgrove. Authorities said Swaggerty also made the juvenile perform oral sex on him.

Investigators spoke with the juvenile on Feb. 11, 2022 at the Selinsgrove Borough Police Station. According to the report, the accuser said she would go to Swaggerty’s residence after school until her father would come home from work.

Swaggerty allegedly assaulted the child on a couch and in his bedroom while they were isolated from other members at the residence. The accuser said Swaggerty assaulted her between five to ten times.

“Juvenile female victim stated she did not say no because she was scared of what the defendant would do,” wrote Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer Francis Petrovich.

Swaggerty was charged with two first-degree felonies that included statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault of a child. Court records show Swaggerty was also charged with third-degree indecent assault and corruption of minors. Each of four felonies were given five counts due to the number of alleged incidents between Swaggerty and the juvenile.

Swaggerty posted $50,000 monetary bail on March 4 after a preliminary arraignment with Judge John Reed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.

