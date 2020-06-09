Reprinted with permission from First News Now

Trout Run, PA – Trout Run, Liberty, Blossburg, Hepburn Township, Old Lycoming Township crews, as well as Wellsboro Medics and at least one paramedic unit from Lycoming County responded to a two-vehicle accident. The crash injured two children, which were said to have suffered serious injuries. Also the two drivers were also hurt.

The crash, with possible entrapment, was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Monday evening, June 8, 2020, in the 1900 block of Route 15 Highway in the southbound lanes in Cogan House Township, just south of the Turkey Ranch, FNN was told.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Jeep 4x4 and a Toyota Tacoma pickup crashed together at the Steam Valley interchange.

The two children, one said to be 5 years old and the other to be 6 years old, were both flown to a trauma center by medical helicopters. The 6-year-old, was flown out first, as the helicopter landed on the highway close to the crash scene. The second child was flown out from the crash scene a short time later.

Both children were said to have been flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., however, FNN was unable to confirm that information. FNN was told that both children were occupants in the pickup truck, which was driven by a male.

The man who was driving the pickup was transported by ambulance to the UPMC Williamsport Hospital, as was the female driver who was operating the the Jeep 4x4.

Southbound traffic was detoured off the highway and then directed right back on it by using the on-ramp.

Emergency crews were on scene over an hour and by 9:30 p.m. the scene was turned over to PennDOT, who had been requested to the scene after after everyone had been transported to hospital facilities.

Both vehicle were finally removed from the scene by 11:50 p.m. and the remaining fire personnel on scene were able to return to their station.

Pennsylvania State Police did not provide any additional information as to what or who caused the accident.