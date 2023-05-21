Lock Haven, Pa. — A man who promised minors money and vapes in exchange for worn underwear was sentenced this week.

Gregory Scott Person, 51, of Muncy was sentenced to 19 years in state prison by President Judge Craig Miller at the Clinton County Courthouse. The term is the maximum sentence allowed by Pennsylvania Sentencing Guidelines, according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Person is parole-eligible after five years and will be classified as a Sexually Violent Predator for his lifetime. Guilty verdicts were returned in October of 2022 after a two-day trial. The jury deliberated for less than one hour, the DA said.

Person arranged to meet two juveniles in Mill Hall after connecting with them through Facebook messages. First Assistant District Attorney Thom Rosamilia presented those messages along with video of Person with the minors.

Person defended himself on the stand, saying he was “just joking” with the minors. Person told them he had a fetish and promised vapes and cash in exchange for worn underwear, Rosamilia said.

