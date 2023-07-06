Williamsport, Pa. — A man has admitted to touching a 12-year-old in a sexual manner during sleepovers at a relative’s home, police said.

Zaiden Scott Rucker, 19, told investigators he digitally penetrated, touched, and made a juvenile perform oral sex on him from May of last year to April of this year, troopers with PSP Montoursville said.

The accuser spoke with Trooper Josiah Reiner on May 21 of this year, according to the complaint. She claimed Rucker assaulted her multiple times investigators wrote.

The victim said the 19-year-old Rucker watched pornographic videos in front of her during sleepovers. He allegedly asked her if he could touch “down there” after turning the videos off, she added.

The victim allegedly told Rucker she did not want to engage in sexual activity, Reiner wrote in the affidavit.

Rucker admitted to the accusations during an interview with State Police in May of this year, Reiner said. Rucker claimed the victim was a willing participant each time they were together, he continued.

He allegedly told Reiner the child gave him oral sex on one occasion, according to the complaint.

“Rucker stated he knew he shouldn’t be doing this, but he couldn’t help it,” Reiner added.

Rucker was charged with rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a child, and corruption of minors. All are felonies.

He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Rucker was released on $50,000 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment at the end of June. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on July 10 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.