Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide this morning.

Terrell Caleb Cradle is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man two times outside of the Brandon Cafe on Washington Boulevard. Cradle, a Williamsport resident, allegedly waited outside the bar for the victim before firing four rounds from a Rugged 9mm handgun, police said.

Police discovered the weapon underneath Cradle's mattress in a home near the 800 block of Franklin Street. Police also checked Cradle’s hands for gunshot residue after filing for a search warrant.

Later results revealed Cradle’s hands tested positive for residue and the weapon matched with shell casings found at the scene on April 14, according to the affidavit.

On the night of the shooting, Williamsport police found shell casings and blood in the alley behind the bar when they arrived shortly before 1:30 a.m. Agent Brittany Alexander helped canvass the area and speak with the bar’s owners, who provided surveillance video.

A witness talked to Cradle just before the shooting and asked him to leave the area, police said. Witnesses described him as a black male, dressed entirely in black with a ski mask, according to the affidavit.

Police spoke with a relative of the victim, who said she got a text message expressing concern about the person in the alley. Before the victim was attacked, he took a photograph from inside the bar of Cradle, who was outside the window and dressed in all black.

“She explained that she and her brother had conversed via text message the prior night in which he warned her that if anything happened to him, just know it was the individual in the window,” Agent Alexander said.

Police were given a copy of the photograph taken by the victim. Members of Lycoming County Juvenile Probation were able to identify Cradle in the picture.

Cradle was detained at Diakon services in Montoursville after police discovered he had an appointment the same morning as the shooting.

“I don’t know nothing about a shooting,” Cradle allegedly told officers.

Cradle declined consent to a gunshot residue test and was detained by officers. A search warrant for a residue test and Cradle’s home were granted.

Police located a Ruger 9mm handgun with one S&B round in the chamber along with additional rounds. A black hoodie was also located during the search, police said.

“Both the round in the chamber and the first round in the magazine were S&B brand with distinct red colored primer, similar to the casings recovered at the shooting scene,” Agent Alexander said.

DNA analysis of the firearm, magazine, and cartridges found inside Cradle’s bedroom matched his reference sample. On Oct. 7, a lab report showed Cradle tested positive for gunshot residue.

“This was despite Cradle’s original claims that he had neither been in possession of or fired a firearm within the prior 48 hours of speaking with police,” Agent Alexander said.

Cradle was charged with first-degree felony criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a licenses, discharge a firearm into an occupied structure, possessing instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

Cradle was initially charged with felony receiving stolen property on April 14 and held at the Lycoming County Prison. The new charges were filed on Nov. 2.

Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $225,000 monetary bail. He also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Terrell Cradle docket sheet

