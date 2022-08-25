Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing.

State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the final evidence they needed to press charges against the 18-year-old on attempted homicide charges after they say he opened fire on five individuals.

State Police Trooper Brian Siebert said several accusers reported that a male dressed in all black, riding an ATV had shot at their vehicles near Resurrection Cemetery in Montoursville on August 7 at 6:08 p.m.

The accusers and suspect had gone to the cemetery to fight, according to police. The meeting, they said, was arranged via Snapchat.

Watts allegedly argued with two of the victims on August 5 after calling one "small" in reference to a gym photo posted on social media, according to police.

Watts and the two accusers allegedly exchanged more texts before they decided to meet at the cemetery for a fight on August 7.

Five individuals in two separate vehicles arrived at the cemetery at the agreed upon time, Siebert said. One vehicle entered the cemetery while the second remained at the entrance.

As vehicle #1 drove around the area, the accusers said they observed a person dressed in all black, riding an ATV. The person had a black handgun with a green laser pointed at them.

They left in fear of the ATV driver firing on them, police wrote.

Additional Snapchat messages were exchanged between 4:56 and 6 p.m., in which Watts allegedly assured them the weapon he had was a airsoft gun, Siebert said.

The group traveled back to the cemetery and located Watts on the ATV, dressed in all black with a ski mask. After following Watts a short distance, the accusers said they lost sight of him.

“At approximately 1808 hours, both vehicles were parked at the first intersection inside the cemetery facing North,” Seibert wrote.

It was at the time the accuser said Watts appeared on the ATV and fired five shots from a hand gun. Investigators returned to that intersection on August 8 and recovered five .22 caliber casings, police wrote.

Investigators said they discovered ATV tracks at the scene and vegetation that had been recently destroyed. The tracks led to a residence on the 100 block of Confair Parkway, Montoursville.

Siebert said police spoke with Watts and his mother, Jennifer Boyles, at that address.

Boyles said Watts does ride an ATV on the property, according to the affidavit. Seibert said two ATVs that were later seized as part of the investigation were located inside a garage on the property.

Boyles admitted she had taken Watts to the National Range and Armory on Washington Boulevard over the weekend of the alleged incident. While at the range Watts said he fired an AR-15, 9mm handgun, and .22 caliber handgun.

During the execution of a search warrant, police seized a black ski mask, Nike shoes, and Carhartt gloves. Both ATVs were also seized, Seibert said.

Watts was charged with five counts of criminal attempt at homicide after Siebert said pictures from the Snapchat account under investigation matched those of Watts.

Watts was denied bail and charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal use of a communication facility to go with a slew of misdemeanor offenses.

Watts is scheduled to appear before Magesterial District Judge Gary Whiteman on September 5 for a preliminary hearing.

