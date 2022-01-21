Sunbury, Pa. — When Sunbury Police arrived near the 20 block of Memorial Acres, they discovered a man lying in the street with a stab wound on his neck.

Authorities said the wound was “gushing” blood as the man struggled to speak. Once officers were able to calm the man down and call for help, he told them a name.

Authorities charged Samantha Barge, 18, of Sunbury with two felony counts of aggravated assault after an investigation into the incident.

Barge was also charged with several misdemeanors that included simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Once officers secured medical treatment for the stabbing victim, they spoke with two witnesses. Authorities said both witnesses verified the man’s story about being stabbed.

Officers located Barge at a residence near the 1100 block of Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury. Barge allegedly changed her clothes and took a shower prior to police arriving at the residence.

Barge, who allegedly laughed when police confronted her about the stabbing, was taken to the Sunbury Police Station and later charged. Barge was released from custody the same day she posted $180,000 monetary bail.

During an interview with authorities, Barge allegedly said she threw a butterfly knife into a storm drain on the corner of Kreamer and Packer Street. The Sunbury Sewage Department was able to remove the drain, which allowed officer to retrieve the weapon with a magnet.

Barge, who pled guilty to harassment in 2021, is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

