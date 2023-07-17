Monroe County, Pa. — Nearly 200 animals were rescued from a home in Pennsylvania, including 170 dogs and 12 cats.

A person was found deceased at a residence in Effort, Monroe County, prompting the authorities to respond on Friday.

“When the Coroner's office responded, they found a large number of dogs at the property and were concerned with the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care and sheer number of animals,” The Pennsylvania SPCA posted on Facebook.

Many of the dogs found were Jack Russell terrier mixes and include puppies and adult dogs.

“What we thought were 60 dogs quickly doubled when our team arrived on scene. We rescued 140+ dogs and counting. Every time we thought we had located all the dogs, we'd find a room full of more,” The Pennsylvania SPCA included in the post.

Two chickens, two peacocks, a dove, a parakeet, three finches, four rabbits and two guinea pigs were also rescued, reported Fox News.

The dogs were split between three shelters: Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, Main Line Animal Rescue (MLAR), and SPCA Philadelphia headquarters.

“We expect many of them to be available in the coming days,” The SPCA added.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.