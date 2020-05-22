Harrisburg, Pa. -- Green typically means "go," and it's good news for 17 counties in Pennsylvania who have been given that approval to move to Governor Wolf's next phase in the COVID-19 recovery plan beginning May 29.

On Friday, the governor rattled off the 17 counties who will move to green. On the same day, another eight counties will move from red to yellow. By June 5, the governor estimates the whole state will at least be in the yellow phase.

Counties moving to green include: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren.

Counties that remain in red on May 29 and are expected to move to yellow by June 5 include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

Green doesn't mean "back to normal." All businesses in green may resume operations, said Wolf, including restaurants and bars, provided they operate at 60% capacity. Teleworking will still be encouraged in green. Visitations to nursing homes, prisons, and high-risk environments will continue to be restricted, and large gatherings such as concerts will also face restrictions.

The state will be issuing more specific guidelines next week, according to Dr. Levine. Current guidelines are listed here.

Even in green, all residents will be required to follow the CDC guidelines.

"It feels as though a minute has passed, and an eternity has passed since the first case showed up in Pennsylviana," Wolf said at the start of his press conference on Friday.

“We continue to increase testing every day and are continuing to build our contact tracing capacity, as well,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are able to do these things, to be successful, to reopen in this manner because of the Pennsylvanians who have made tremendous sacrifices since the virus emerged in our state,” Gov Wolf said. “Thank you."

"Over the past two weeks, we've seen sustained reductions in hospitalizations," Wolf said. "The number of patients on ventilators shrank about one-third," he reported. Overall, the state has seen a "sustained decline" even as businesses has opened.

Also today the Wolf Administration issued guidance to parents, summer camp operators, public bathing places, part-day school-age programs, and other entities that provide necessary child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth during the summer months.

The Administration said local officials in each county in green and yellow phases will be responsible to make decisions on events such as high school and college graduation ceremonies.

When asked if the National Guard would be sent to ManorCare in Jersey Shore, Dr. Levine said, "We know they have been challenged." Randy Padfield, director of PEMA, said they operate on a "tiered response" to a nursing home that faces challenge. The National Guard is being sent to those facilities that face significant staffing issues; however neither Dr. Levine or Padfield would directly say if the National Guard would be sent to Jersey Shore.

“I want to remember and honor all of those who we lost and give solace to their family and loved ones. The last two months have been trying and they have tested each of us, and I want to thank and acknowledge all the people of our commonwealth who have been called upon to upend their lives to keep their neighbors, friends and family safe.”