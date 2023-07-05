Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives found a baggie of pills after executing a search warrant of a Williamsport home in June.

Members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit discovered 169 Percocet pills in a knotted-off plastic bag during a search of Zamir Marquese Short’s room in the 700 block of Memorial Street, according to a complaint. They also found his identification and clothing that matched the 20-year-old Short’s frame, investigators said.

The pills were discovered in an upstairs bedroom at the home, police said. Short was allegedly staying in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Short was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on $85,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle.

Short is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on July 17 for an ARD hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.