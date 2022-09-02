Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport teen made a court appearance this week after being charged in the attempted homicide of a Lycoming County man last month.

Shamier James Gadson, 16, and another male, who police have not identified, allegedly attempted to rob a man on W. Edwin Street on Aug. 19. The intended victim pulled out a legally-concealed firearm and fired 13 rounds at Gadson and the other man.

Related reading: Shooting investigation in Williamsport

The accuser reportedly told police he felt a bullet travel by his head after Gadson fired his weapon, but then the gun jammed. Gadson allegedly took cover by a tree and attempted to unjam the gun before Gadson's intended victim began firing back.

Related reading: Police: Teen shot multiple times after firing at man on street

The accuser loaded his weapon and fired several more shots at Gadson as he struggled with his firearm. Gadson then ran and the accuser called police.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, the accuser had his hands in the air and his weapon placed on the ground. Shell casings located by police confirmed his story, investigators said.

Related reading: Recent rash of gun violence tied to gang activity: DA

Gadson appeared before Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 1 for a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. Gadson remains jailed at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 19 with Judge Ryan Tira.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.