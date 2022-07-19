Sunbury, Pa. — Police say they found 150 bags of heroin and $1,945 in cash after they took two people into custody who allegedly sold narcotics to a confidential informant on July 6.

Officer Trey Kurtz said he watched the confidential information enter an apartment near the 100 block of N. Fourth Street with $80 of prerecorded funds. After an estimated 30 minutes of waiting, Kurtz said he saw the informant leave the residence and approach his vehicle.

Randy Baylor, 40, and Bridget Miller, 27, both of Sunbury, were stopped and taken into custody a short time later as they left the apartment. Kurtz said Sunbury police officers located 56 bags of the substance, a syringe, and $644 in cash on Baylor, who was previously charged in 2021 for possession with intent and prohibited possession of a firearm, according to court records.

After a search was conducted on Miller, Kurtz said officers located 94 additional bags of fentanyl and $1,301 in cash. A total of 13 empty bags were also discovered inside a purse police said belonged to Miller.

Baylor and Miller were each charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Baylor and Miller were held on $20,000 bail after an arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey. Preliminary hearings on the charges were held today.

Randy Baylor docket sheet

Bridget Miller docket sheet

