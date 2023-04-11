Williamsport, Pa. — A teenager suffering from multiple stab wounds drew emergency services to a local park on Monday afternoon.

City Police units were emergency dispatched to the area of Newberry Park for a report of a victim on Apr. 10 at 4:48 p.m.

Officers arrived and found the 13-yr-old male victim who had several stab wounds in his back, according to police. They were able to determine that the victim and another teenager, 15-yr-old Caidyn Earnest, were involved in a fight.

Then Earnest allegedly stabbed the 13-year-old multiple times with a knife.

The juvenile victim was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Officers found Earnest at his home, where he allegedly made several statements regarding his involvement in the incident.

Earnest was taken to Police Headquarters, where he was processed on multiple counts of aggravated assault and simple assault. Due to the serious nature of the offenses, police said Earnest was charged as an adult and arraigned before MDJ Aaron Biichle before being committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000.00 bail.

Docket sheet

