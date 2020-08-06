Sunbury, Pa. -- Lee Griffin, Democratic Party candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania's 12th District, plans to host several virtual town halls throughout the month of August. During the events, Griffin will familiarize himself with voters and discuss policy.

The events are open to the public and will include opportunities to ask questions and meet state candidates who are also running in the district.

When asked why he is running for Congress and what this election means, Mr. Griffin had this to say:

“We are at a singularly pivotal moment in our country’s history, and this moment requires us all to participate in it. This year we don’t just decide who is in office; we decide who we are as a people. We can choose to reject the messages of hate and division and show that we, as Americans, will stand by each other through times of crisis and times of ease. The future is ours if we work together and put policy over politics, and consider the concerns of the people of the district before what is happening in D.C.”

When Griffin refers to "Policy over Politics," he refers to stepping away from treating political parties like sports teams and instead focusing on goals for the United States to strive for. Beyond partisan politics, most Americans agree that goals like economic stability, nondiscrimination, and safe communities are worth pursuing.

“I count myself lucky to be born an American. Our American ideals of freedom and opportunity should come as a birthright, but for many Americans who are of different sexual orientations, races, religions, genders than me, those ideals don’t come so easily," added Griffin. "I plan to represent everyone in the district, not just those who look like me or agree with me.”

During previous Town Halls in Juniata, Lycoming, Sullivan, Potter, Perry, Clinton, and Snyder Counties, Griffin answered questions about a range of topics including healthcare, education, COVID-19 recovery, jobs, the economy, criminal justice reforms, and climate change.

Upcoming online events will take place via Zoom on these dates beginning at 7 p.m. and are intended for voters in specific counties:

August 6: Bradford County

August 11: Susquehanna County

August 13: Northumberland County

August 14: Tioga County

August 24: Centre County

August 25: Mifflin County

August 26: Wyoming County

August 27: Union County

To submit questions and register to receive a Zoom link to one of the Town Hall events, please click here. For more information about Lee Griffin and his policies, visit his campaign website.