Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Potter County, Pa. - According to Pennsylvania State Police, 12-year-old Wyatt Warren Brimmer of Harrison Valley, was shot by another 12-year-old boy.

Brimmer passed away due to a single gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon, January 28, 2021, in Harrison Valley. State Police based in Coudersport were notified about the shooting and responded to the scene around 3 p.m. that afternoon.

The police investigation would reveal that it was another 12-year-old boy who allegedly shot Brimmer that day. The alleged shooter has been charged with involuntary manslaughter through the juvenile court system.

No information was made available about what took place that day nor was there any information released about the relationship of the shooter and the victim by Pennsylvania State Police.

What is known is that a tragic incident claimed the life of a beloved child and the family is devastated and heartbroken.

If Pennsylvania State Police release any other details later on, FNN will provide it to readers.