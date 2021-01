Harrison Township, Pa. – A 12-year-old boy died from a single gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Thursday, state police at Coudersport reported.

Trooper Joel Miles said police are investigating the death of the boy, whose name has not yet been released. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound, Miles said.

The incident occurred in Harrison Township, Potter County.

"No further information can be released at this time," Miles said.

Anyone with information can contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690.