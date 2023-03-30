Williamsport, Pa. — An investigator made a cold call to a phone number linked to drug transactions, landing him a sale and a suspect.

A Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit detective called the number on March 15 and arranged for the purchase of $40 of drugs.

The woman on the line directed the detective to her home near the 800 block of Hepburn Street, but became suspicious and turned the officer away investigators said.

Despite the woman's instincts to avoid arrest, detectives recognized Kortney Marie Lunger, 32, of Williamsport, who had an active warrant against her, according to the affidavit.

Police returned to the home the next day and took Lunger into custody. During a search of the residence, detectives located 12 grams of fentanyl, used packaging material, and a scale, police said.

“Based on Lunger’s history of drug dealing offenses, the amount of fentanyl she possessed with a digital scale and the controlled buy I attempted to conduct with Lunger the previous day, I believe Lunger possessed the fentanyl with the intent to deliver it,” an investigator said.

Lunger, who is being held on $50,000 monetary bail, was charged with felony criminal attempt-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession with intent, according to court records.

Lunger is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

