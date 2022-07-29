Shamokin, Pa. — Chief Ray Siko arrived at a residence near the 500 block of North Coal Street on July 19 after reports of shots being fired came over dispatch.

He reported seeing several people running from the incident scene and was able to stop a woman and speak with her. The woman told Siko a man fired a shotgun into the air and threatened to kill people.

A sweep of the area led officers to Armando Yamil Reyes, 36, of Shamokin who hid inside a home as Siko called for backup. Several officers arrived at the scene and said they observed Reyes walk out of the back door, but then retreated back into the home after seeing police.

Reyes eventually surrendered, walking out the front door. While inside the home, Shamokin Police officers said they located two small children and a woman.

In a basement Siko said was covered with dog feces, police located a New England Firearms 12-gauge shotgun. A check of Reyes’ shoes confirmed there was dog feces on the bottom.

Reyes told officers he did not fire a gun or go down to the basement during an initial interview with police, Siko said. Several witnesses said Reyes commented that he was going to kill everyone prior to a shot being fired.

Reyes was charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats, second-degree reckless endangering another person, and third-degree disorderly conduct. He was detained to the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Reyes is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

Docket sheet

